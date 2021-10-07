EAM Investors LLC Decreases Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,701 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.