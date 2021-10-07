EAM Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 97,629 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after acquiring an additional 548,128 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCEI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

