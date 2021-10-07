EAM Investors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after acquiring an additional 262,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after acquiring an additional 323,879 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $189.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.12.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

