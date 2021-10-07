EAM Investors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,433 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.09% of WideOpenWest worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,672.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WOW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE WOW opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.