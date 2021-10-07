EAM Investors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 607,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $144.87 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $161.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average of $141.05.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.