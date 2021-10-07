EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of IRT opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

