EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.18% of Liquidity Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,806,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $732.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

