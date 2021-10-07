EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 329,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $233,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 42.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $234.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANL. B. Riley began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

