EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.68 Million in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 267,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of SandRidge Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SD opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $459.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,258.26 and a beta of 3.38. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

