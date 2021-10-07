EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Agiliti as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agiliti alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

AGTI stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.