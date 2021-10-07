EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,483 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Customers Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

