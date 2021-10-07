EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Mayville Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $381.67 million, a P/E ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.46 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

