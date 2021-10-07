EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Anterix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 12.8% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 220,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $2,034,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Anterix by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

In other Anterix news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan bought 1,700 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $95,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,606 shares in the company, valued at $372,578.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.