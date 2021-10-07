EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 514,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 104,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 990.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 92,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $604.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

