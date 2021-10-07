EAM Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Zedge worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zedge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zedge in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zedge by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zedge by 936.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zedge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $173.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 14,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,867.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $910,885. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

