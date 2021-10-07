EAM Investors LLC Sells 87,777 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87,777 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of The ONE Group Hospitality worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 890,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,595.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,021 shares of company stock worth $554,971. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $376.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on STKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

