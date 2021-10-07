EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOUR. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.