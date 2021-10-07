EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 209,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Apollo Endosurgery as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $264.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.21. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

APEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $163,685.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

