EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of Thryv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 65.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 71,139 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth approximately $11,094,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on THRY. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Thryv stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $953.64 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826 over the last ninety days. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

