Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,965. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a market cap of $887.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 92,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

