East Japan Railway to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for East Japan Railway in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of East Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

