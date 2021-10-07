East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,926 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.