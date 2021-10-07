Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.54.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after buying an additional 1,209,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after buying an additional 305,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

