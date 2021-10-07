Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 678,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,850,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,919,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,421,000 after buying an additional 67,111 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,987. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.54. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

