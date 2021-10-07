EasyFi (EZ) Market Cap Reaches $13.07 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded up 13% against the dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and $1.82 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00009545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00233563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00105165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011994 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

