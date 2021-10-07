Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.12

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.12 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 55.10 ($0.72). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 55.60 ($0.73), with a volume of 37,530 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Eckoh in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Eckoh in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.12. The company has a market cap of £141.42 million and a P/E ratio of 50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

