Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report sales of $12.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.16 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $56.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $67.07 million to $79.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

EDAP opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

