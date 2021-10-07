Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.