EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,919 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 2.84% of EHang worth $66,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EHang by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 23,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.44. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $129.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 0.58.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

