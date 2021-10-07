EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 7.9%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 9,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,908,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EHang by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

