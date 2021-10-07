Einsteinium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $95,521.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $9.78 million and $95,521.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.07 or 0.00327451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,042,356 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

