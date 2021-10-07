Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Up 29.4% in September

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 499,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 55,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

NYSE ELAT traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,256. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.