Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,185 shares.The stock last traded at $144.98 and had previously closed at $144.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.36.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $7,634,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,635,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 48.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

