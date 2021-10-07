Electra Protocol Market Cap Reaches $23.46 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $105,595.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electra Protocol has traded up 128.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00230004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00103515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,906,929,677 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

