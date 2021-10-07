Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.
About Electric Power Development
