Electric Vehicle Zone 24 Hour Volume Reaches $46.88 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $23.48 million and $46.88 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00132908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,932.94 or 0.99982454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.72 or 0.06417438 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

