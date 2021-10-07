Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $21.34 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00062090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00094200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00132296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,787.64 or 0.99913884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.79 or 0.06482509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.