Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Shares Up 22.6%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) shares shot up 22.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. 455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Electricité de France Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.