Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECIFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,210. Electricité de France has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.