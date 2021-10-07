Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $387.47 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $387.47 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,903,837,513 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

