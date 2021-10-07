Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 344.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,863 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,660 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.