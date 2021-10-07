Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $31,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.53.

LLY opened at $227.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 619,132 shares of company stock worth $158,225,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

