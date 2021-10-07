Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Trading Up 13.6%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO)’s stock price was up 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 3,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

About Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

