Ellipsis Market Cap Reaches $249.76 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellipsis has a market cap of $249.76 million and approximately $86.81 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00230198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00103468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 501,767,034 coins and its circulating supply is 406,128,041 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

