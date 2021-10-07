Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Shares of COST traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $457.91. 83,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

