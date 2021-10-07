Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Medtronic by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,749,000 after acquiring an additional 48,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.41. 97,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day moving average is $126.88. The company has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

