Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.5% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,027.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $636.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $640.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $564.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.00. The company has a market cap of $281.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.84.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

