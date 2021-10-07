Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 610,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 360,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 74,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.21. 407,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,055,934. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

