Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.71. 438,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,673,615. The company has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

