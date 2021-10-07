Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.51. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $208.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.